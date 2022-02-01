Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for February 2022

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Social Development has confirmed payment dates for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) February 2022 grants.

Sassa social grant payments for February

Sassa says “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” the agency said.

Thursday, 3 February 2022: Older persons’ Grants

Friday, 4 February 2022: Disability Grants

Monday, 7 February 2022: All other grants

Any incidents of fraud should be reported to police, or directly to Sassa on 0800-601-011

The following is required to apply for a Sassa grant:

Medical assessment not be older than 3 months at date of application

Spouse must meet the requirements of the means test

Must not be maintained or cared for in a State Institution

ALSO READ: Here’s how to reinstate your Covid-19 SRD grant in 2022

Sassa gold card scam

Several social media users have been spreading misinformation by calling on South Africans to apply for gold cards.

The posts usually urge citizens to respond via WhatsApp.

According to the scammer, beneficiaries “will get R1,850 every month end for three years”, all for the bargain price of R2,500 for one card.

Sassa says cards are not for sale, and it has called on South Africans to report misinformation and related crimes to authorities.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.