Sipho Mabena
10 Feb 2022
9:12 pm
South Africa

How land invasion ‘syndicates legitimise their criminal enterprise’

The piece of land was earmarked to build about 4,000 low-cost houses but no development ever happened.

A Red Ants member is seen removing illegal structures on a piece of land in Onderstepoort, north of Pretoria, where they evicted residents that had been occupying the land illegally, on 11 September 2018. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The portions of land sold to the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency (Mega) at inflated prices in dodgy land deals in 2007 have been invaded, with stands allegedly being sold for up to R100,000 each. The portions of the farm 65 Waterval, JU, with a market value of R20 million at the time, were purchased and then sold to the agency for R85 million, netting those involved R65 million in transactions concluded over five months. Portions two, five and four of the property in White River were purchased to build about 4,000 low-cost housing units but no development ever happened. Syndicates...

