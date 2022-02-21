Gender-based violence shelter loses everything after flood

Kgomotso Phooko

A gender-based violence shelter in Gauteng has been badly damaged and lost much needed supplies after heavy rain in the area on Friday.

The woman who runs the shelter, who cannot be named to protect the victims, has no funding. She has been managing the daily operations with her own money. Flooding during the rain led to all the food, mattresses, baby nappies and other baby care products in the shelter being damaged or lost. She now desperately needs to get more stock.

The rain damaged everything in the house, including the roof and the electricity box, which left them exposed and in the dark for the whole weekend. The roof is only being fixed on Monday.

The flooding occurred after the drain overflowed because it was blocked. This led to the water flooding the driveway and flowing into the house.

Jason Behrens, from the Jason’s Angels NPO, that does regular inspections at such shelters, explained that they did not have time to save anything in the shelter. “The water came in hard and fast. There was no time to get anything to safety, but all the victims were safe.”

The shelter houses 49 women and 10 infants who are dependent on the things they lost in the flood. They are now asking for help to get them back on their feet.

They are in need of donations, such as food, nappies and mattresses. “If there is anything else you think that can be of help, you are welcome to donate it too,” said Behrens.

Food vouchers are also welcome, and those who want to make monetary donations will be provided with slips. If you want to donate you can contact Behrens at 078 587 6296 or via email at info@jasonangels.co.za.