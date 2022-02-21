Driver’s licence card backlog reduced ‘almost by half’, says Mbalula

Citizen Reporter

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says progress has been made in dealing the driver’s licence cards backlog.

Releasing the monthly road statistics for January on Monday, Mbalula indicated that the backlog has been reduced to just over 300,000 cards.

“As we continue to put measures in place to tackle the prevalence of incompetent drivers on our roads, we are equally making strides in tackling the backlog in the issuing of driving licence cards.

“To date we have produced 306,576 cards reducing the backlog we had on 20 January 2022 almost by half. That backlog now stands at 314,000. However, the cumulative backlog that includes new renewals currently stands at 545,517 as on 16 February 2022,” the minister said.

The backlog have been dealt with following the return of the driver’s licence card production machine, after it had been sent to Germany for repairs.

Earlier this month, Mbalula said the Driving Licence Card Authority (DLCA) is aiming to produce about 400,000 cards per month, as the facility is operational 24 hours a day.

The minister at the time revealed that the 2.1 million backlog of driver’s licences will be cleared by September 2022 after it was exacerbated by the machine breakdown.

Mbalula also pointed out that the March 2022 deadline to renew driver’s licences would not be extended.

“Those whose cards expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 are deemed to be valid until 22 March 2022.

“However, those whose licences expired after 31 August are required to apply for a temporary driver’s licence as the grace period does not cover them,” the minister said.

Online services

Meanwhile, Mbalula on Monday also provided an update on the online services recently launched by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

“Over the last week, we launched online services as part of a bouquet of interventions we are making to reduce queues at DLTCs and improving the experience of the motorist in accessing traffic services.

“Despite the technical glitch on the first day, which was resolved by the technicians, in the first 48 hours a total of 112 transactions were done successfully with a monetary value of R63,000,” he said.

The online system, for learner’s licence testing and driver’s licence renewal, includes online eye-testing, and the eye test result will be automatically uploaded and linked to the user application.

The minister said at the launch that he was confident the digital pay points will reduce queues and corruption in the Driver’s Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs).

Smart card

According to Mbalula, the Department of Transport is aiming to roll out a new smart driver’s licence card from October next year.

“We are in the process of seeking Cabinet approval for the design of the new card this year. This will then be followed by a procurement process that will enable us to pilot and introduce the card in October 2023,” he said earlier this month.

The minister indicated the current licence card will be phased out over a five-year period in order to allow the current cards to expire.

The new card will have advanced security features and meet international standards, which means it can also be used as an alternative form of identification.

Mbalula indicated last year that the new card would be sent to Cabinet for approval early in 2022.

