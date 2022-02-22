Lunga Simelane
22 Feb 2022
5:15 am
South Africa

Zimbabwean truck drivers warns against calls for foreigners to leave SA

“Imagine a driver who has been harassed by the ATDF, lost their documents, beaten up and sent home. How will that person react when he sees a South African truck operating in the Zimbabwean or Mozambican borders?"

Permits expire at the end of December 2021, after which the Department of Home Affairs has instructed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders to apply for 'mainstream visas' and to ensure that their applications comply with the provisions and requirements of the Immigration Act and its accompanying regulations. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
A truck driver from Zimbabwe is pleading with organisations calling for foreigners to leave South Africa to allow the law to take its course. In January, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gazetted that all Zimbabwean exemption permit holders had 12 months to apply for one or other visas provided for in the Immigration Act and the validity of the expired permits had been extended to 31 December. ALSO READ: Zimbabwe Exemption Permits: Motsoaledi will ‘rigorously defend spurious court actions’ However, Owen Mapuranga said the work of organisations such as the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) and Operation Dudula (Zulu for...

