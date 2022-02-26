Marizka Coetzer
26 Feb 2022
South Africa

Women killers on the rise in South Africa

In South Africa, more and more women are being convicted for killing their partners.

Women are generally regarded as the softer gender and have a supposedly higher sense of morality, making them more able to distinguish between right and wrong. Yet, in South Africa, more and more women are being convicted for killing their partners. This week, a woman was granted bail after stabbing her partner in the chest on Valentine’s Day. National Prosecuting Authority North Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the Pretoria North District Court granted Natasha Beyers R3 000 bail. Beyers is facing a charge of murder for killing the father of her seven-year-old son. She allegedly got into an argument with...

