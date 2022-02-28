Kimberly Mutandiro
2 minute read
28 Feb 2022
5:10 am
South Africa

‘Police harass sex workers’

Kimberly Mutandiro

A sex worker complains about the arrests and the violence that comes with it.

Picture: iStock
At around 10am on a Monday morning in Johannesburg city centre Thandeka* stands waiting for clients. At the back of her mind are her two children at home in Soweto. Their school fees are outstanding and she has no money to fill their lunch box. Thandeka is a sex worker but she has not been able to work much of late, she says, because the police are arresting and harassing sex workers day and night. She claims police officers regularly pepper-spray the women and bundle them into police vans to detain them at the police station. During an incident in...

