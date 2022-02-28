Homeless family invades school, claims two classes for residence – DA

Siyanda Ndlovu

A Roodepoort school has been troubled by a number burglaries since a homeless family of six adults and one infant invaded its premises and occupied three classrooms for shelter about two years ago.

It has become a norm for pupils at the Hoërskool Die Burger in Bergbron to share ablution facilities with the said family on a daily basis.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), after visiting the school on Monday, raised a number of issues and challenged MEC for Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi to urgently intervene.

“This is unacceptable as a school is supposed to be a safe place for pupils, not a place to harbour homeless people,” said Khume Ramulifho, DA’s shadow MEC for Education.

“One of the males was allegedly caught stealing at the science laboratory, he was arrested, and he is out on bail and still residing at the school premises.

“In addition, the school has had numerous burglaries since this homeless family invaded their premises.”

Ramulifho said that the situation was putting pupils’ lives under threat and made worse by the deteriorating infrastructure of over 100 years, which is in “dire need of proper maintenance”, and lack of permanent leadership, making the school unconducive for teaching and learning process.

“The classroom windows and doors are broken; the school hall ceiling was damaged last year in March and has not yet been fixed. The wooden tiles in the school hall are broken, seven classrooms are not being used because the roof is leaking, and the structure is cracking.

“The school lacks leadership as there is no permanent principal, instead there are acting principals on a rotational basis.”

ALSO READ: Nzimande dismisses student body’s allegations of incompetence in department

Ramulifho explained that the school was also facing a serious challenge of ill-discipline, drugs and bullying among the pupils.

“Some pupils are selling drugs at the school; pupils are scared to report them as they fear being targeted. There were some pupils who were sitting under a tree during the school hours, and we were informed that pupils are disrespectful towards their teachers. They do not take instructions from teachers, they do whatever they want and do not adhere to the school code of conduct.”

While making calls for Lesufi to intervene, the DA also called on the department of social development to ensure that the homeless family is relocated to one of the homeless shelters across the province.

“The department of social development must engage with local NGOs to house this family in the meantime while looking for a permanent solution.”