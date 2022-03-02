National Water Week: Climate change and population growth an issue

Cheryl Kahla

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will turn to district municipalities, companies, academia, and community members during National Water Week.

The department called on stakeholders and South Africans alike to advance water and sanitation centrality in all communities in the province during the month of March and beyond.

National Water Week 2022

In 1993, the United Nations designated 22 March as World Water Day with a focus on the importance of raising awareness for the billions of people living without access to clean water.

While this day is about taking action to decisively deal with water challenges facing the globe, South Africans will observe National Water week between 20 and 26 March 2022.

The National Water Week campaign is aimed at educating the public about their responsibility in water conservation initiatives, and how to conserve South Africa’s water resources.

Theme: ‘Groundwater – making the invisible, visible’

This year’s National Water Week theme is: “Groundwater – making the invisible, visible”. During the “Value Water” campaign in 2021, the department said:

“Years from now, the demand for water might exceed the amount of available water in our country. This means that we must use and share our water more effectively.”

South Africa as a water-scarce country, was named one of the 30 driest countries in the world back in 2021 – a problem exacerbated by a rapidly increasing population, climate change, and unpredictable rainfall.

Water conservation efforts in North West

The North West DWS said this month’s collaborative activities “will respond to the current and future water challenges” South Africa is facing, specifically in the North West province.

The province’s DWS head, Chadwick Lobakeng said public education and awareness activities will be conducted throughout the province. He pleaded with everyone involved to advocate for water conservation and protection.

The department will continue to support all water users supplying communities with water, a task made easier since municipalities in the region acquired technically skilled personnel to ensure water is supplied in a sustainable manner.

ALSO READ: Solutions to SA’s water, sanitation problems in the pipeline – Mchunu

‘Chronic factors’ at play in NW

Unfortunately, the North West is among the provinces with high water losses. A recent study conducted in the province showed how much water is being used, and how much is lost.

“Some of the materials utilised to supply water contribute to physical losses or leakages; more so where some of the municipalities still use AC pipes which cannot stand the water pressure,” Lobakeng said.

During a recent Water Summit held back in February, “chronic factors” such as climate change, population growth and water pollution were cited.

These issues “exacerbate the current water challenges and this should encourage water users to continuously employ wise water use in their everyday activities”, another stakeholder, Sputnik Ratau, said in a statement.

NOW READ: SA’s water crisis 20 years in the making