Western Cape fire: Blaze at farm near McGregor contained

Citizen Reporter

Firefighters who attended to a massive fire on a farm near McGregor in the Western Cape on Wednesday afternoon struggled to protect infrastructure.

According to the municipality’s fire services spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto, three firefighting ground teams were assisted by two helicopters.

McGregor fire

The out-of-control fire was reportedly caused by sparks from electrical wiring, and spread across the veld near the farm.

Thanks to the efforts of the firefighting teams, no damage to orchards was been reported. As of 6am on Thursday morning, the blaze has been contained.

However, “firefighting teams will stay on the scene to perform monitoring and mopping-up activities”.

[HAPPENING NOW] There's a massive fire on a farm just outside the mystically imbued town of McGregor, Western Cape and it's currently burning out of control. Firefighters are on scene. pic.twitter.com/0fZ080V8F5— Brandon (@brandonn_journo) March 2, 2022

Blaze at Greenhouse in Sandton

Earlier this week, local eatery Greenhouse Sandton issued an emergency notice via social media after their restaurant went up in flames.

A video of the fire posted on Twitter on Saturday evening showed some patrons of the establishment filming the fire on their phones while others fled for safety.

Fire at Greenhouse at 24 Central Gwen Lane Sandton pic.twitter.com/B5BlPKiSro— IntelliSolutions Africa (Pty) Ltd (@intellisolu) February 26, 2022

Greenhouse Sandton took to social media to issue an emergency notice on Saturday evening and the eatery also thanked the emergency services that helped quiet the flames.

“We would like to inform everyone that there has been an unfortunate event tonight at the Greenhouse and that everyone is safe and ok. We would like to thank the heroes and emergency services who helped us tonight,” read the caption under an Instagram image containing the same message.

Additional reporting (Greenhouse Sandton) by Kaunda Selisho.