Take off at Airborne Park

The filthy canal was cleaned up by neighbours Babcock and across and down the road, suddenly everyone is mowing the lawns and maintaining their own piece of industrial paradise.
Cecil Tati from the Airborne Business Park does some finishing touches on a field next to the N12 highway in Boksburg, 2 March 2022. The Airborne Business Park revamped a field next to the Dr Vosloo informal settlement there, the field used to be neglected and had a piles of rubbish there, but is now a pristine football pitch that residents can use. Picture: Neil McCartney