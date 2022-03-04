Hein Kaiser
4 Mar 2022
South Africa

Take off at Airborne Park

Hein Kaiser

The filthy canal was cleaned up by neighbours Babcock and across and down the road, suddenly everyone is mowing the lawns and maintaining their own piece of industrial paradise.

Cecil Tati from the Airborne Business Park does some finishing touches on a field next to the N12 highway in Boksburg, 2 March 2022. The Airborne Business Park revamped a field next to the Dr Vosloo informal settlement there, the field used to be neglected and had a piles of rubbish there, but is now a pristine football pitch that residents can use. Picture: Neil McCartney
Luke Botha is the kind of guy who sees a glass as half-full, not half-empty, and he believes that even though Covid battered SA, people can still drag themselves up and out. He has put his money where his mouth is and begun transforming rundown municipal infrastructure into a calm oasis. And he has built a football field on a vacant piece of municipal land formerly used as a dump so nearby informal settlement residents have a place to relax and enjoy themselves. “It creates hope,” said Botha. “I feel like the country has become hopeless. Also, with Covid over...

