Limpopo tightens its spending and tables a smaller budget

Jubilation was the order of the day when Limpopo MEC for Treasury Charles Sekoati tabled the 2022-23 provincial annual budget of R74.230 billion at the Limpopo Provincial Legislature in Lebowakgomo on Tuesday.

The budget declined from R75.666 billion in 2021-22 to R74.230 billion in 2022-23. Education received the fattest slice of the budget at 49.1%, or R36.445 billion.

The allocation, according to Sekoati, included R882.4 million for Presidential Youth Employment Initiatives, R35.3 million for the Sanitary Dignity Project, R100 million for e-education, R200 million for storm-damaged schools, R320 million for additional compensation of employees of teachers, R3.2 billion for conditional grants and R696.4 million of own revenue.

The allocation also included R316.8 million for early childhood development and R184.9 million for the early childhood development grant.

The department that received the second-highest share of the budget was health at 30.6%. The total allocation to the department was R22.726 billion in 2022-23, R22.647 billion in 2023-24 and R23.164 billion in 2024-25. Included in the 2022-23 allocation was R115 million for placement of medical graduates, R185 million for employment of doctors, R20 million for Emergency Medical Services communication centres, R5 million for construction of parking bays (revenue enhancement).

“The allocation further includes R4.195 billion for conditional grants and R609.7 million from own revenue.” Included in the equitable share allocation was a ringfenced allocation of R1 billion for the Covid response and vaccine roll-out programmes,” the MEC said.

Agriculture and rural development was allocated R1.657 billion, the provincial treasury received R409.9 million and economic development, environment and tourism received R1.612 billion.

“Included in the allocation is R2.1 million for the Extended Public Works Programme Conditional Grant and R749 million for transfers to public entities. The public entities transfer amount includes R275 million for Musina-Makhado and Fetakgomo-Tubatse special economic zones, R54 million for the turnaround of Great North Transport and R21.8 million for tourism marketing.”

The department of transport and community safety was allocated R2.366 billion and public works, roads and infrastructure received R3.471 billion.

