Bolt SA offered sexual abuse victims food vouchers and month long free rides

Reitumetse Makwea

A month of discounted rides and food vouchers is what Bolt South Africa has allegedly offered customers who reported sexual assault, abuse, robbery and attempted murder, as scores of women came on Twitter to tell of their horrific experiences while using the e-hailing service.

According to victim Reabetswe Sehulare, who was allegedly raped by one of the company’s drivers, Bolt did not deal with her issue or account for the driver who, they claimed, was not registered with the company.

“I’ve opened a case with the police station in Benoni and they told me to open a case where the incident took place, but in the meantime Bolt has no idea who the driver is,” she said.

“Many South African women have allegedly been sexually assaulted by Bolt SA drivers and the company has literally not been reactive to any of the issues mentioned.”

Sehulare said Bolt had failed to ensure women’s safety, which she said was evident through their response on social media.

This was after social justice activist Atang Swartbooi started a petition which has more than 128 000 signatures to urge Bolt SA to verify their drivers.

Swartbooi said: “What are they doing to ensure the safety of women and passengers in SA? How are they assuring that people are not renting or stealing profiles?”

He also said they were mindful of Bolt SA’s attempt to minimise sexual assault cases by initiating the “women only” service, which has proved to be ineffective and urged Bolt to verify their drivers more efficiently.

But Bolt’s regional manager Gareth Taylor said the company took accusations of sexual harassment towards e-hailing passengers very seriously.

“When a serious allegation is made against a driver, such as sexual assault, Bolt immediately blocks the driver’s account.”

He also said if there was an emergency on a trip and the passenger activated the SOS button in the Bolt app, a private security team reached out to them within seconds to offer help.

Economic Freedom Fighters members protested yesterday at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court against a Bolt driver accused of raping passengers.

The driver, who was suspended by Bolt, was reportedly arrested on 26 February at Kya Sands informal settlement.

– reitumetsem@citizen.co.za