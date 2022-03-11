Motorist arrested after clocking over 240km/h on N4 freeway

Faizel Patel

Gauteng Traffic Police have arrested a motorist after he was caught speeding at over 240km/h on the N4 freeway towards Bronkhorspruit.

The 39-year-old male driver was arrested on Thursday night driving a red BMW and detained at Bronkhorspruit police station.

Gauteng police said the driver is expected to appear at the Bronkhorspruit Magistrates Court facing charges relating to reckless and negligent driving with an alternative charge of exceeding the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway.

Meanwhile, at least four people lost their lives on Thursday night near Donkerhoek off ramp on the N4 Freeway towards Mpumalanga.

Gauteng Traffic Police said preliminary information indicates that a heavy motor vehicle lost control and crashed into a car which was towing a trailer.

Four people sustained fatal injuries while the fifth person sustained serious injuries.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said they are concerned about excessive speeding in the province which has become a daily occurrence.

“The latest arrested speedster is the highest recorded incident in the province in the past 2 years. The road fatalities experienced by the province in recent times is attributable to amongst others, not wearing violation of traffic signals, distracted driving, using public road whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, excessive speeding, unsafe overtaking and jay-walking.”

Meanwhile, as the final deadline for the renewal of driver’s licences that expired during the lockdown period looms closer, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said it believes that transport minister Fikile Mbalula is trying to deflect the driver’s licence administration chaos onto the public, instead of taking ownership within the department.

Hundreds of thousands of motorists are still struggling to have their expired driving licence cards renewed.

The final deadline for the renewal of driver’s licences that expired during the lockdown period is 31 March.

