Cape Town Cycle Tour: Road closures for Sunday 13 March

The 44th Cape Town Cycle Tour – spanning 109 kilometres around Table Mountain – is all set for Sunday, 13 March, and key road closures have been announced.
Cape Town Cycle Tour 2022
A return to ‘normal’
Due to Covid-19, only 22,500 cyclists will partake in this year’s event. Still, an improvement from the virtual tour held in 2021, when gatherings were still banned.
The Tour’s director, David Bellairs said he is looking forward to “an incredible vibe in Cape Town; you can sense that things are kind of returning to normal”.
And don’t forget your wallet! More than 50 exhibitors – including Oakley and Garmin – will be showcasing their wares on Sunday, 13 March.
The South African Weather Services (Saws) warns that Sunday will be “wet and windy”, and calls on participants to prepare well and put safety first.
Road closures, Sunday 13 March
“Normal”, however, will also include road closures for the big day. Take note of the extensive list of road closures below and plan your day accordingly.
The Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers call on residents in Muizenberg, St James, Kalk Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay and Sea Point to avoid parking along the Main Road.
This includes Victoria Road and Beach Road. Instead, use alternative side roads or designated parking areas.
|Area
|Details
|Time
|CT CBD
|• Strand Str & Newmarket Str between
Adderley Str & Russel Rd
• Buitenkant Street between Darling
Street and Caledon Street
|4:00-11:30
|CT CBD
|• Darling Str between Adderley Str
& Buitenkant Str
• Lower Plein Str between Strand
Str and Darling Str
|4:00-14:30
|Woodstock,
University Estate
|• Phillip Kgosana Dr (M3)
Outbound between Roodebloem Rd
and Hospital Bend.
• Traffic diverted to Main Rd
|5:30-12:30
|CBD,
Woodstock
|Nelson Mandela Blvd (N2) Eastbound
|5:30-12:30
|Hospital Bend
Interchange
|• Settlers Way to Muizenberg ramp (South)
• M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital
|5:30-12:30
|Cape Point,
Scarborough,
Kommetjie,
Ocean View
|• Slangkop Road (M82)
• Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65)
|6:45-15:00
|Kommetjie,
Ocean View,
Masipumelele
|• Kommetjie Road (M65)
• Slangkop Rd to Ou Kaapse
Weg Extension
|6:45-15:30
|Noordhoek,
Sun Valley
|• Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64)
• Kommetjie Rd (M65) to
Noordhoek Main Rd
|6:45-15:30
|Noordhoek,
Sun Valley
|• Noordhoek Main Rd (M6)
• Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64)
to base of Chapman’s Peak Dr
|6:45-16:00
|Mowbray,
Rondebosch,
Newlands,
Claremont,
Bishopscourt
|• M3 (Rhodes Dr, Union Ave, Paradise Rd,
Edinburgh Dr) South
• Including all on-ramps between
Nelson Mandela Blvd up to Trovato
|6:00-12:30
|Wynberg,
Constantia,
Tokai
|• M3 Freeway (Blue Route)
Southbound, including all on-ramps
between Trovato Link and Steenberg Rd
|6:00-12:30
|Tokai
|• Steenberg Rd (M42)
• M3 off-ramp to Main Rd
|6:15-12:30
|Tokai
Lakeside
Muizenberg
and False
Bay Coast
to Cape
Point and
Scarborough
|Between Steenberg Rd & Clairvaux
M4: Clairvaux to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle
M4: Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Rd
M4: Glen Rd to Simon’s Town
M4: Simon’s Town to entrance Nature Reserve
M4: Entrance of Reserve to Perdekloof (M65)
M4: Perdekloof to Soetwater
|6:15-12:30
5:45-12:50
5:45-13:00
5:50-13:15
6:00-14:30
6:15-14:30
6:30-15:00
|Hout Bay, Llandudno,
Camps Bay, Bakoven
|• Victoria Rd (M6) – North and Southbound
• Princess Str, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay
|7:00-17:30
|Camps Bay,
Bantry Bay
and Clifton
|• Victoria Rd (M6) North and Southbound
• Between Houghton Rd and Camps Bay Dr
|7:30-17:30
|Camps Bay,
Bantry Bay
and Clifton
|• Victoria Rd (M6) North and Southbound
• Between Camps Bay Dr and The Meadway
|7:30-17:45
|Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay
|• Victoria Rd (M6) – North and Southbound
• The Meadway to Lower Kloof Rd
|7:30-17:45
|Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay
|• Victoria Rd (M6) – North and Southbound
• Lower Kloof Rd to Queens Rd, Sea Point
|7:15-17:45
|Bantry Bay, Sea Point
|• Queens Rd (M6)
• Victoria Rd to Beach Rd
|6:00-18:30
|Sea Point, Green Point
& Mouille Point
|• Beach Rd (M6) – City-bound carriageway
• Queens Rd Circle to St Johns Rd
|5:00-18:30
|Sea Point, Green Point
& Mouille Point
|• Beach Rd (M6) – City-bound carriageway
• St Johns Rd to Helen Suzman Blvd (M6)
|5:00-18:30
|Sea Point, Green Point
& Mouille Point
|• Beach Road and Beach Road towards
Fritz Sonnenberg Road
|5:00-18:30
|Green Point area
|• Fritz Sonnenberg Rd between Beach Rd and
Granger Bay Blvd, Green Point Circle.
• Controlled Access point
|7:30-19:30
|Green Point area
|• Bill Peters Dr at Bay Rd.
• Local access only
|Until 21:00
|Green Point area
|Helen Suzman Blvd (M6)
Eastbound from Beach Rd to Green
Point Traffic Circle
|Until 21:00