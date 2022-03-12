Cape Town Cycle Tour: Road closures for Sunday 13 March

Citizen Reporter

The 44th Cape Town Cycle Tour – spanning 109 kilometres around Table Mountain – is all set for Sunday, 13 March, and key road closures have been announced.

Cape Town Cycle Tour 2022

A return to ‘normal’

Due to Covid-19, only 22,500 cyclists will partake in this year’s event. Still, an improvement from the virtual tour held in 2021, when gatherings were still banned.

The Tour’s director, David Bellairs said he is looking forward to “an incredible vibe in Cape Town; you can sense that things are kind of returning to normal”.

And don’t forget your wallet! More than 50 exhibitors – including Oakley and Garmin – will be showcasing their wares on Sunday, 13 March.

Photo: Twitter/CTCycleTour

The South African Weather Services (Saws) warns that Sunday will be “wet and windy”, and calls on participants to prepare well and put safety first.

Road closures, Sunday 13 March

“Normal”, however, will also include road closures for the big day. Take note of the extensive list of road closures below and plan your day accordingly.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers call on residents in Muizenberg, St James, Kalk Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay and Sea Point to avoid parking along the Main Road.

This includes Victoria Road and Beach Road. Instead, use alternative side roads or designated parking areas.

