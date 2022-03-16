WATCH: ‘Police officer’ caught on camera repeatedly slapping female assistant teacher

Siyanda Ndlovu

A video clip of a male ‘police officer’ assaulting a female assistant teacher has emerged and is making rounds on social media.

It is alleged that the incident took place in Kempton Park but it is not clear whether it happened inside school premises.

The video was first shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Wednesday but it is not clear when it was recorded.

In the video, a man could be seen having a heated exchange of words with the said female while he repeatedly slaps her in the face.

An assistant teacher assaulted by a senior @SAPoliceService from Kempton Park. pic.twitter.com/Cs9DYQkoCq— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 16, 2022

It is not clear what resulted in the altercation between the two but the man could be heard asking repeatedly why the female insulted him wherein the female also posed the same question back as she helplessly receives a number of slaps thrown at her repeatedly.

“Why urana voestek, why un’rugà?” (why do you say voetsek, why are you insulting me) asks the lady but the man throws a couple of slaps and says “utlo mpitsa marete? (are you calling me testicles) asks the man.

Need for police rehabilitation

People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) last month after police minister Bheki Cele released crimes statistics made calls for the police to rehabilitate officers who abuse women.

“If policemen are abusive themselves and measures aren’t taken to rehabilitate them or get them out of the policing system, it will be difficult for them to deal with cases of GBVF, which will perpetuate the problem of women abuse.

ALSO READ: The issue of GBV is destroying lives

“We need to ensure that the criminal justice system provides adequate feedback on the progress of cases, that it carries out proper investigations and there is no delay in arresting perpetrators so that perpetrators of GBV don’t feel free to continue their crimes because they believe they will get away with them,” the organisation said.

RISE IN GBV

Recent crime statistics have shown a horrifying rise in cases relating to women abuse. ,

Amnesty International South Africa’s executive director Shenilla Mohamed said during the 16 days of activism in December that recent crime stats showed that not enough was being done to combat crime, especially concerning GBV.

“South Africa continues to display some of the most pervasive and extreme levels of gender-based violence. It pervades political, economic, and social structures of society, cuts across all divides, and impacts all aspects of life,” said Mohamed.