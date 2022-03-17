Two found guilty of Ters fraud worth over R10 million

Citizen Reporter

A couple has been convicted on Covid relief-related fraud worth millions of rands.

Treasure Moremi, 34, and her husband Moroko Moremi, 37, were found guilty of fraud by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court last week.

It is understood that from May to October 2020, the couple, who are directors of Denmeng Trading, defrauded the labour department of an amount of more than R10 million through a Covid Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) application.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said the couple submitted a claim of 553 employees, whereas only 22 people were employed by Denmeng Trading.

Mahanjana said the head of the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Unit, advocate Marshall Mokgatle, welcomed the conviction. The matter was postponed to 17 May for sentencing.

Meanwhile, the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court has withdrawn the case against Sibongile Dube, 35, after he was arrested on suspicion of smashing windows at the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court. Dube was charged with malicious property damage.

The NPA’s Henry Mamothame said the matter was withdrawn after the state’s key witness deviated from his original statements.

“The security guard who the state relied on to lead its evidence-in-chief told the court that he did not see the accused committing the crime.”

Mamothame said this weakened the state’s case.

“The initial statement from this security officer was that he heard windows being smashed and upon investigation, he saw the suspect running away.”

