Human Rights Day: Celebrating ‘gains’ 62 years after Sharpeville

This Human Rights Day, government has encouraged South Africans to reflect on the country’s human rights gains as it commemorates those who made the freedoms we enjoy today possible.

Under the theme ‘The Year of Unity and Renewal: Protecting and Preserving our Human Rights Gains’, a series of dialogues and conversations took place throughout March to explore all that has been achieved since 21 March 1960.

Sharpeville massacre

On the morning of 21 March 1960, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members embarked on a non-violent anti-pass campaign march.

Members urged Sharpeville residents to take part in the demonstration, who then gathered in a field near the area’s police station, chanting campaign slogans.

Marchers were met with a heavy contingent of policemen lined up outside the police station, but were undeterred, asking to be let through to surrender themselves for refusing to carry passes.

Their wish was eventually granted, with the campaign perceived successful by reporters at the scene. But later, a scuffle ensued, resulting in one policeman panicking and firing a shot.

Two minutes later, 69 people were shot dead, and 180 seriously injured, according to SA History.

Once news of the deaths reached Cape Town, a large group of protesters gathered at Langa Flats to demonstrate.

After defying orders to disperse, police attacked protesters with batons, tear gas and guns, killing three and injuring 26.

Today also honours the 35 people killed by police during a funeral in Langa, Uitenhage on 21 March 1985.

Residents feel used

Sharpeville residents told EWN Human Rights Day was the only time of the year where they were remembered.

They said in the days leading up to Monday, cleanup operations were taking place, a usual occurrence this time of the year.

One man, a local tour guide, said the people of Sharpeville feel forgotten, with another resident telling EWN the township has been abandoned by government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to give his Human Rights Day address at the Reagile Sports Grounds in Koster, North West.

During his visit, he will officially be opening the new Reagile Community Library.

Strengthening human rights culture in SA

Government said it had made strides in “engendering a human rights culture” in South Africa, notably in addressing the discrimination and abuse against women.

In a statement, government said there has been a “365-days commitment in this fight across all government departments and State agencies”, in addition to a National Strategic Plan committing to “practical interventions”.

Three anti-gender-based violence bills have been passed, which among other legislative reforms allow victims to make online protection order applications without having to be present in court.

The bills are the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill, Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill, and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill.

One of the bills also makes it possible for the particulars of those convicted of sexual offences to be made public.

In addition, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said it was hard at work to ensure the decriminalisation of sex work.

