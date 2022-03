Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa having yet to speak to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova says her government supported efforts to end the ongoing war in her country. Asked whether Ramaphosa – who has discussed South Africa’s role in mediating in the war-torn country – has approached Zelensky, Abravitova told The Citizen on Monday: “The Ukrainian presidency has never been approached by the president of South Africa about any form of mediation in the war. “Ukraine will support any effort that will stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s regime killing Ukrainians and destroying their country....

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa having yet to speak to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova says her government supported efforts to end the ongoing war in her country.

Asked whether Ramaphosa – who has discussed South Africa’s role in mediating in the war-torn country – has approached Zelensky, Abravitova told The Citizen on Monday: “The Ukrainian presidency has never been approached by the president of South Africa about any form of mediation in the war.

“Ukraine will support any effort that will stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s regime killing Ukrainians and destroying their country.

“There must be real pressure on Russia and strong condemnation of its actions, otherwise it is just an attempt to be in trend of speaking to Zelensky.”

During last week’s parliamentary question and answer session, Ramaphosa assured MPs that he was expecting to engage with Zelensky “in due course”.

“The conflict in Ukraine is a matter of global concern,” he said.

“The international community needs to work together to achieve a cessation of hostilities and to prevent further loss of life and displacement of civilians in Ukraine.

“It needs to support meaningful dialogue towards a lasting and meaningful peace, which ensures the security and stability of all nations. Our approach is informed by an analysis of the causes of this conflict.

“This includes a view shared by many leading scholars, politicians and other people, that the war could have been avoided if [the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation] had heeded the warnings from among its own leaders and officials over the years that its eastward expansion would lead to greater, not less, instability in the region.”

Criticising Ramaphosa’s approach to mediation in the Russia-Ukraine war, Darren Olivier of the African Defence Review, tweeted: “It’s 10 days since Ramaphosa phoned Putin, ostensibly to mediate.

“Ten days in which there has been no calling Zelensky, nor any formal recognition of Ukraine’sights and interests.

“In fact, he and the rest of the party have promoted Russian claims. Are we still claiming neutrality?”

Scathing of Ramaphosa’s neutral approach to the Ukraine crisis, University of Pretoria (UP) politics lecturer Roland Henwood, said: “You cannot be neutral in a war where a country like Russia has transgressed international human rights.

“Our approach has been so lame that we have alienated good friends. Unlike China, India and Turkey, South Africa does not have strong links and standing to influence Russia.”

University of South Africa (Unisa) political science professor Everisto Benyera said speaking to both parties in the conflict was “a correct one”.

“However, President Zelensky at the moment seems not to have time to listen to people that he believes are on the Russian side.

“They include South Africa’s President Ramaphosa. South Africa should be engaging with the Ukrainians through other means, like the embassy.

“Whatever happens to Ukraine – whether it is the destruction of their economy, infrastructure or the displacement of its citizens to become refugees, SA and the rest of the world will carry the costs, with the world’s gross domestic product shrinking because of this war.”

In support of Ramaphosa’s stance on Nato, Benyera said: “President Ramaphosa is not far from the truth by blaming Nato for what is happening in Ukraine.

“Remember that Nato had 12 members when it started. Now it has recruited 14 countries that were former members of the Soviet Union.

“The national existential security of Russia has been threatened by the continued eastwards expansion of Nato to a point where Nato was contemplating recruiting Russia’s neighbour Ukraine, to join it.

“This is why Russia started this operation to try to push back Nato more into Europe and away from Russia,” Benyera said.

“To a large extent, the war in Ukraine must be blamed on Nato.”