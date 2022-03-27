Body retrieved from Underberg dam after woman was trapped in submerged car

Gareth Cotterell

The body of the woman who was trapped inside her car after it plunged into a dam in Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal, has been recovered by the search and rescue team.

The submerged car was found two metres below the water’s surface.

The Pietermaritzburg search and rescue team, as well as the station’s K9 team, were called to help the Himeville Saps to recover the body.

The circumstance surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Underberg Emergency Medical Services, who first responded to the scene, said the woman’s body was recovered on Saturday afternoon.

“Underberg EMS would like to send their most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time,” it said.

Emergency services started searching for the woman, believed to be her in late twenties, after her car plunged off a dam wall on Friday night.

A man, who was in the car with the woman and managed to escape, walked kilometres to try and find help.

“One occupant managed to escape. The gentleman walked approximately 2km to find help. Unfortunately, a female passenger was still in the vehicle,” said Ryan McAlister, an Underberg Emergency Medical Services paramedic.

Due to bad weather and poor visibility, the search and rescue teams were unable to search for the woman on Friday night.

ALSO READ: Search underway for woman after car plunges into Underberg dam

According to a report in The Witness, the man in the car said the couple were about to book themselves into the lodge before their tyre burst and the car then veered off the dam wall.

The man claimed the dam wall was narrow and without barriers.

“The gentleman told us he over-corrected his car and the tyre burst causing the car to fall into the water,” said McAlister.

Body found in Henley Dam

On Friday, the body of a woman whose car was swept away was found in Henley Dam, Pietermaritzburg.

Her car was swept away on Wednesday night while she tried to cross the overflowing bridge on the dam.

The Witness reported that neighbours saw her car being swept away and then alerted her family and other community members.

#sapsKZN Pietermaritzburg #SAR & #K9SAR yesterday returned to Henley Dam to continue search for the missing woman presumed to have drowned after her car was swept off a low level bridge. Her body was recovered. Plessislaer #SAPS opened an inquest docket. ME pic.twitter.com/26jdCOCN8y— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) March 26, 2022

NOW READ: Body of missing man found after car crashed into Hartbeespoort Dam