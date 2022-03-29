ManpowerGroup SA: More jobs in SA soon

Kgomotso Phooko

A recent unemployment outlook net survey conducted by ManpowerGroup showed significant growth in employment in the coming months.

According to BusinessTech, a survey conducted by the employment outlook survey showed that organisations in South Africa are expecting a growth in hiring sentiment this quarter.

The outlook survey is a comprehensive, forward-looking employment survey used globally as a key economic indicator.

“These results reflect the rise in business confidence following from the easing of lockdown restrictions that allowed for industries such as retail and hospitality to reopen on the back of the removal of the Covid-19 global travel ban,” said Lyndy van den Barselaar, managing director at ManpowerGroup SA.

Hiring managers reported plans of healthy staffing climate with an increase of 32% in the coming quarter, this is a 40% increase compared to the same period last year.

“While the pandemic is not behind us yet, it is positive to see how organisations are adapting and preparing for business as usual by increasing staff count, particularly within certain sectors.” Said Barselaar

Primary production sector

While the employers expect the net employment outlook to remain constant for one of the 11 sectors comparing it to the second quarter of 2021, the growth is anticipated from April to June 2022.

The primary production sector is expected to grow by 47%

This includes agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying, electricity, gas and air conditioning supply, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.

Banking is also expected to be in accord with finance, insurance and real estate with a 40% increase.

Despite the promising growth on other sectors, the manufacturing sector is seemingly the lowest hiring growth of just 8%.

Free State shows improvement

Job Hunters in the country can expect an improvement of 4 of 5 regions compared to the last quarter.

The net unemployment outlook expects Free State which is the best performing hiring pace of 39, a 52 point growth when compared to the same period last year.

Western Cape follows with a net unemployment outlook of 34, an increase of 8 points compared to the last quarter.

Hiring managers in the Eastern Cape to expect an improvement of 5 percentage points and reports the lowest performing growth of 26 net unemployment outlook.

