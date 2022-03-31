Ramaphosa appoints Adv Kameshni Pillay to represent Advocates for Transformation

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Kameshni Pillay as the Advocates for Transformation (AFT) representative at the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

The announcement was made on Thursday.

Advocate Pillay replaces Dali Mpofu whose termed came to and end on 10 February.

Mpofu was first elected to serve on the JSC for one term that year, and re-elected at a later AGM in 2019.

At an AGM held in Bloemfontein in June 2017, AFT said its candidate would service the JSC, through the General Council of the Bar, for a two-year term, for a maximum of two terms.

In a statement, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola informed Advocate Watt Pringle, Chairman of the Bar of Advocate Pillay’s appointment.

“I wish to inform you that the President has, in terms of section 178(1)(e) of the constitution appointed Adv K Pillay SC to the Judicial Service Commission to represent the Advocates profession.”

Earlier this month, Advocate Griffiths Madonsela became the latest commissioner of the JSC to be booted out of the constitutional body.

Ramaphosa decided to replace Madonsela with advocate Sesi Baloyi as one of his nominees to serve at the JSC.

According to reliable sources who spoke to the Mail & Guardian, Ramaphosa apparently made the change after consulting leaders of political parties in Parliament.

The move by Ramaphosa who designated Madonsela as a commissioner of the JSC in March 2020 – is said to be part of the fallout at the commission, after the JSC was roundly criticised for the line of questioning employed during its interviews in February for the chief justice position.

Ramaphosa appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice of South Africa with effect from 1 April 2022.

Ramaphosa’s decision followed consultation with the JSC and leaders of parties in the National Assembly on four nominees for appointment as Chief Justice.

