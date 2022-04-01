SA’s new police commissioner: What you need to know about top cop General Fannie Masemola

Citizen Reporter

General Fannie Masemola was named as South Africa’s new national police commissioner on Thursday – here’s everything you need to know about the country’s new top cop.

Masemola replaced the outgoing General Khehla Sitole.

Career policeman

Masemola has 35 years of experience with the police. He is a career police man who has moved up the ranks throughout his service with the South African Police Services (Saps).

While announcing Masemola as the new police commissioner, Ramaphosa said he had an “outstanding record of achievements in policing across South Africa”.

He was involved in organising security for all of South Africa’s elections during the democratic era. He was also part of teams that ensured security for international events in the country, such as the 2010 World Cup.

Previous positions

Masemola served as the deputy police commissioner before being promoted to the Saps top job.

Before that he served as Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner from 2013 to 2016 and was the deputy police commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal between 2006 and 2010.

Police Minister Bheki Cele

Masemola is also thought to have a good relationship with Police Minister Bheki Cele. He was often seen accompanying the minister during visits to the provinces.

Seems to have good relationships, which might bring an uncontroversial element to the post which was riven by strife during Sitole’s tenure.

He is said to have a good relationship with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

“No stranger to the functioning of the Saps both on an administrative and operational level, the Police Ministry is confident Lt General Masemola, who served as the Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing since April 2016, will hit the ground running in pursuing the overall vision of the organisation and take it to new heights,” the Police Ministry said in a statement.



“The Ministry will continue to lend support to the office of the National Commissioner, as it charts the course of action which we are sure will build on the restoration of the morale and unity within the organisation.”

His appointment was also welcomed by the SA Police Union.

“He is an easy man to talk to – when we knock on his door he would give us an ear, he is not somebody who would shut you out, he is not somebody who is harsh, he is very humble somebody,” Thobakgale said.

Age

The retirement age for officers in South Africa is 60 years old. At 58, Masemola is close to this age and would seem to be a short-term appointment.