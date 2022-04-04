City Power on track to restore electricity to most parts of Joburg CBD after tunnel fires

Faizel Patel

City Power said work to finalise the repairs at the underground tunnel in Joburg CBD is progressing well and as planned.

The power utility said it had restored electricity to most parts of the Johannesburg CBD, even though rainy weather threatened to delay repairs to restore power by today as anticipated.

Large parts of the CBD were plunged into darkness last week when a fire broke out at one of the main underground tunnels containing electricity infrastructure.

City Power said the work to restore electricity is happening at three sites.

“The tunnel where cables have been laid, and jointing is underway. We are also laying a standby cable to offer alternatives during future outages.”

“Another work is happening at Selby Substation which will be fed by the tunnel cables and feeds most of the outstanding areas that are still off, including Wemmer, Village Deep, Westgate, and Selby.

“All connections with respect to feeders and the new transformer are done,” City Power said.

City Power said final connections and system testing have also been done.

“[We are] currently busy there with relay tests. Another work is happening at Central Substation where testing has been completed except for the 6.6Kv cable that was found faulty. It’s identified and jointing is in progress.

“The team is doing everything in the power to ensure everything is completed today and power restored.”

Heavy downpours loom

Meanwhile, authorities are warning the heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in some low-lying communities and informal settlements.

The weather service said widespread showers and thundershower is expected across the province.

“The eastern parts of the North West in terms of showers and thundershowers and the south-western parts of Mpumalanga.”

Johannesburg Emergency Services said they will remain on high alert today in case they are called out to rescue anyone.

With the heavy downpours expected across Gauteng, motorists have also been advised to keep their headlights on, to slow down and mind potholes, and to be aware of traffic lights that may be out of order at various intersections.

