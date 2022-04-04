Wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers found dead in swimming pool

Citizen Reporter

The 62-year-old wife of former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been found dead in a swimming pool in Gqeberha on Monday.

Although the police have not revealed the name of the dead woman, The Herald reported that it is Theresa de Villiers, the wife of the former Bok coach.

Police have opened an inquest after Theresa’s body was found in the pool in the suburb of Fairview.

“It is alleged that at approximately 12pm, the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the swimming pool at a house in Redbud Street in Fairview,” said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Van Rensburg said Theresa was visiting family in Gqeberha.

“She was found in the pool by a family member,” said Van Rensburg.

No foul play is suspected, she added.

Peter and Theresa live in Paarl and were reportedly visiting family in Gqeberha.

Van Rensburg said the circumstances surrounding the drowning are being investigated.

Condolences

The GOOD party have expressed their condolences to the De Villiers family. Peter was the GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein municipality during the local government elections last year.

“On behalf of the GOOD party, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to former SA rugby coach and GOOD councillor, Peter de Villiers, on the tragic passing of his beloved wife. Mrs Theresa de Villiers passed away unexpectedly earlier today,” said GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille in a statement.

“May strength, peace, love surround you and your family, Coach, as you go through this difficult time.”