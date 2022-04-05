Historical defaulter Maluti-A-Phofung pays Eskom R54 million

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has confirmed that historical municipal defaulter Maluti-A-Phofung has settled R54 million of its debt.

Ironically, the payment was made on April Fools Day for February 2022, which was due on 15 March 2022.

“This is the first time in years that the current account was serviced in full. Eskom appreciates this payment and hopes that this is a start to a new chapter,” said the parastatal in a statement.

“We don’t have a payment,” says Eskom

But Eskom denied that it has a payment arrangement with Maluti-A-Phofung (MAP).

“Had that been true, the arrear debt would not have ballooned to a staggering, R6.6 billion,” said Eskom

“We are pleased to learn that MAP’s revenue collection campaign is bearing fruit and that over R134 million has been collected in the last three months,” Eskom added.

The embattled power suppliers hope to recover all outstanding amounts which would make a significant dent in MAP’s overdue debt.

“We once again urge the Municipality to sign a payment agreement with Eskom as a commitment to service their current account and their overdue debt,” said the power giant.

The next current account payment is due on 15 April 2022 and Eskom would prefer a payment arrangement while the current account is paid in full on the due date.

Since 2020 Eskom has been on a ruthless streak in clawing back the R31.5 billion owed to it by some municipalities and has thought nothing about taking control of bank accounts and seizing assets.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

