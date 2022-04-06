Marches and protest action in Gauteng: Motorists, avoid these routes today

Xanet Scheepers

The ‘Forgotten Nation Over 35 years’ march will be taking place on Wednesday 6 April in the City of Tshwane, affecting several intersections and streets.

Tshwane Metro Police have urged motorists to avoid the intersections and streets along which the march will take place.

Forgotten Nation Over 35 years, 6 April 2022

Purpose of the march

The group will march against the exclusion of 35 years and older age group for the job opportunities in government and private sector.

The marchers will gather at the open space in Madiba Street and Kgosi Mampuru Street at 09:00 from where they will make their way to the Department of Employment and Labour in Francis Baard Street.

Tshwane road closures

The following intersections and streets will be affected by the march:

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Sophie de Bruyn Street

WF Nkomo Street

Pretorius Street

Francis Baard Street

Bosman Street

Paul Kruger Street

Tshwane Metro has advised motorists to avoid the above mentioned streets and use alternative routes along Nana Sita Street, Struben Street, Thabo Sehume Street, Lilian Ngoyi Street and Sisulu Street.

The protesters are expected to disperse from the Department of Employment and Labour at 12pm.

Tshwane Metro Police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.

City Deep protest action

JMPD spokesperson, Xolanie Fihla told The Citizen on Wednesday morning that there is protest action in City Deep in Johannesburg, near the Johannesburg fresh produce market.

Heidelberg Road has been closed off to traffic between Impex Avenue and Mpumulelo road.

Fihla says the reason for the protest action is not yet known, but it is suspected that residents are protesting due to a power outage in the area.

Officers have been deployed to monitor the area, but motorists should expect delays and are advised to exercise extreme caution and to rather avoid Heidelberg Road and use Vickers Road and the M2 as alternative routes.

Reports of total shutdown in Diepsloot

eNCA also reported of a total shutdown expected to take place in Diepsloot on Wednesday morning.

Fihla told The Citizen that police remain on high alert following protest action by residents of Diepsloot, who yesterday handed over a memorandum at the Diepsloot SAPS, demanding the deployment of SAPS, SARS and Home Affairs and the addition of more visible policing in the area.

This comes after seven people were shot dead and 14 others sustained serious injuries on Saturday 2 April.

Several roads in Diepsloot were barricaded overnight with burning tires and rocks, but protesters have since dispersed and officers cleared the roads.

At the moment the situation is quiet, but the JMPD says they are expecting more demonstrations and protests.

Fihla says officers have been deployed in the area and they will keep on monitoring the situation and act on any disruptions and disturbances.