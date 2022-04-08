Conjoined twins born in Limpopo

Kgomotso Phooko

A set of conjoined twins were born at Jane Furse Hospital on Thursday, said the Limpopo Department of Health.

A 41-year-old mother gave birth to the conjoined twins via a caesarean section.

The babies were successfully extracted without any difficulties and transferred to Mankweng Hospital for further assessment by neonatologists and paediatric surgeons.

The department said the mother is in good health and will be assessed by gynaecologists.

The conjoined twins, however, came as a surprise to the doctors. The mother was initially diagnosed with a normal twin pregnancy during her visits to the antenatal clinic.

“It was only during operation that doctors discovered that the babies were joined at the chest and abdomen,” said Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba‘s spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha.

Ramathuba will visit the twins and the mother on Friday.