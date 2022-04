A frustrated private forensic investigator has decided to stage a sit-in at the City Power headquarters in Johannesburg from Monday until he is paid over R69 000 for services rendered in 2020. Jabu Zwane said officials he investigated were responsible for processing his payment, suggesting they were being vindictive. “The question I am asking myself is, are we being punished for being part of the investigation and subsequently assisting with the arbitration? As a small black firm with limited financial resources, this has seriously affected our business and we had to lay off all our employees,” he said. The forensic investigator,...

The forensic investigator, who runs a small forensic investigation firm, said in 2020 he was sub-contracted by the main contractor to assist in conducting forensic investigation for City Power.

He explained that the main contractors paid for their services in the probe that unearthed serious financial and tender irregularities.

Zwane said his firm was subsequently engaged directly by City Power to lead evidence during arbitration proceedings of one of the employees dismissed as result of the findings of the investigation.

“Since then (August 2020) City Power has refused or neglected to pay us for the services. We have also sent them letters of demand through our attorney but they have never responded. This despite the policy of paying creditors within 30 day after receiving their invoices,” he said.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena is yet to respond to request for comment but The Citizen has seen the signed engagement letter dated 4 February 2020 as well as the invoice for R69,345,00 made out to City Power dated 20 August 2020.

The Citizen has also seen a letter, dated 17 June 2021, Zwane addressed to then City Power boss Mongezi Ntshokolo as well as most recent e-mail correspondence with City Power on the outstanding debt.

“I am frustrated, my business is suffering and there is no explanation. This is exactly what is killing small businesses that are supposed to be supported for job creation. I have done everything in power to get my money,” Zwane added.

