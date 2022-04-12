KZN floods: SANDF dispatched and residents urged to stay at home

Citizen Reporter

As inclement weather conditions continue to cause havoc across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been roped in to provide support to residents affected by floods.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has urged residents to stay at home as heavy rains continue across the province.

“Residents residing in low-lying areas are urged to seek shelter on higher ground. Disaster management teams have opened public facilities such as community halls for those who need shelter,” Hlomuka said.

This follows after the KZN floods already claimed the lives of several people.

According to KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu, 20 people are missing. The department is waiting on the South African Police Service to give an update.

ALSO WATCH: Durban weather: Car floats and bobbles on road in floodwater

The SANDF have been dispatched in the affected areas to support the emergency medical services.

Meanwhile, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been working with the government departments to provide interim relief by supplying meals and blankets for those housed in shelters.

“Disaster management teams have been evacuating people in areas that have experienced mudslides, flooding, and structural collapses of buildings and roads.

“The heavy rains have affected power lines in many municipalities with technical teams working around the clock to restore power,” MEC Hlomuka said.

As the risk of flooding increases across the province, people are urged to stay indoors as emergency personnel work to save lives.

“Stay indoors to save lives […] and do not cross submerged bridges,” Ndlovu told eNCA.

“Residents in areas on higher ground are urged to open up their homes for their neighbours who are stranded as a result of the flooding caused by the heavy rains.

“Many roads are blocked, and residents are requested to avoid unnecessary journeys,” Hlomuka concluded.

ALSO READ: Floods in KZN leave two people dead as rains continue