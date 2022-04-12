A list of all traffic lights that are currently out of order in Joburg

Faizel Patel

As persistent rain continues across various provinces and Eskom implementing stage 2 load shedding, the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) has shared a list of all the traffic lights that are out of order.

According to the list, the majority of traffic lights are non-operation due to a power failure.

Last week, the JRA said it will no longer install, repair and maintain traffic signals on behalf of the provincial department in Gauteng.

The agreement was terminated following a period of protracted negotiations between the JRA and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, the MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg, Funzi Ngobeni and the MEC for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo.

The JRA said despite ongoing negotiations, it continued to repair and maintain the province’s traffic signals out of concern for motorists frustrated by continuous traffic jams at key intersections across the City, especially during peak hours.

It said a process was underway to hand over a total of 231 maintained intersections to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

The JRA added that from the 1st of April 2022, it began attending only to the 1 992 signalised intersections under its jurisdiction while the provincial department will attend to queries related to its traffic signals.

On Monday, several parts of Johannesburg were plunged into darkness following a massive outage.

City Power said it was working around the clock and will beef up the teams and resources to deal with the almost 2,000 outage backlogs in the city of Johannesburg.

The power utility said there were about 1,990 outage calls from customers, with some of them over 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Rand Water’s Bloemendal Pump Station was brought to an abrupt shutdown due to Eskom’s power failure which resulted from an overhead line conductor failure.

This incident resulted in the depletion of Rand Water’s three Wildebeestfontein reservoirs.

