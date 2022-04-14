UJ donates R120,000 to Gift of the Givers, here’s how you can help

Lethabo Malatsi

Calls for humanitarian aid in the flood-ravaged province of KwaZulu-Natal are being answered by good samaritans across the country.

Among them, are the staff from the University of Johannesburg.

The university’s council chair Mike Teke has pledged R100,000 to rebuild KZN efforts while the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, will be donating R20,000.

“This will be given to the Gift of the Givers, a trusted humanitarian NGO that has been at the forefront of aid at this difficult time,” said the university in a statement.

Relief efforts

Gift of the Givers has been lending a hand to people in affected areas including South Coast, North Coast, Durban, Pietermaritzburg since Monday.

Other NGOs, such as CityHope Disaster Relief, a non-profit organisation and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have also provided locals with some interim relief, such as blankets and food.

CityHope hopes to support 2,000 families with blankets, mattresses, and food and hygiene parcels, budgeted at R2 million.

Relief aid

Humanitarian aid collections are also taking place on the ‘I’m Staying’ Facebook group.

The million members plus-strong group is collecting warm clothing, food, blankets and mattresses, with drop-off points in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for the items.

The National SPCA has also urged the public to keep a lookout and report displaced animals.

The animal anti-cruelty body is also appealing for donations.

People cross over the washed away bridge along Griffiths Mxenge Highway, 13 April 2022, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Aftermath

Thousands have lost their homes to the destructive storms and subsequent flooding while other have had to be evacuated and housed in temporary shelters set up in community halls.

KZN recorded 351mm of rainfall which caused significant damage to the city’s infrastructure including main roads, schools and bridges.

The devastation also caused interruptions to crucial services such as electricity and water supply.

This week’s floods come a few years after the ‘Rain Bomb’ of April 2019 that unleashed 168 mm in 24 hours, killing 61 people.

At least 248 schools have been damaged and pupils have been at home since Monday.

Anyone willing to contribute toward the assistance of the KwaZulu-Natal flood relief can donate here, using the reference “KZN Floods”.

Picture: Twitter / The Presidency

KZN authorities have recovered 306 bodies and the death toll is still rising.

