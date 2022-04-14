KZN floods: 341 people have died, says premier

Citizen Reporter

The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as result of the floods now stands at over 341, premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed.

This has risen from 306 fatalities, which was reported on Wednesday.

Zikalala, on Thursday, provided an update on KZN government’s response to the flood disasters due to the heavy rains.

“As of today, in terms of the overview of the provincial incidents, a total of 40,723 people have been affected [and] sadly 341 fatalities have been recorded,” he said.

The premier also indicated 55 people were injured while more than 248 schools have been damaged by the floods.

Service delivery disruptions

He said government has been hard at work to mitigate the impact on the ground, with eThekwini, iLembe, Ugo, uThukela, uMzinyathi and uMgungundlovu being the most affected districts.

“We can confirm that the magnitude of the damage, which is still being quantified, will definitely run into billions of rands,” he said.

Zikalala said the floods has disrupted service delivery, including water supply and electricity, in many parts of KZN.

He said Umgeni Water and the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) will provide water tankers to residents.

“We are doing everything in our power to return everything to normal [but] some of this will take a bit of time caused by a force of nature that we could not control,” Zikalala continued.

The premier further said the roads have been damaged. However, more areas are becoming as teams continue to work on restoring those roads.

“Bayhead Road, which is completely closed as it has collapse, is a strategic route for movement of cargo [and] its closure will have a severe impact on economic activities of the province and the country.

“Trucks are unable to access container terminals. M7 is also experiencing some failures so there is currently mop-up work to clear that particular area,” he added.

There will be a provincial day of prayer will be held for KZN.

The national Department of Cogta has since declared KZN as a provincial disaster area after the magnitude and severity of the impact of the severe weather events in various municipal areas of the province that resulted in the loss of life and damage to property, infrastructure and the environment caused by heavy rain, flooding, and landslides, was assessed.

The head of the national disaster management centre, Dr Mmaphaka Tau, gazetted the declaration on Wednesday afternoon.

Easter holiday

Zikalala said KZN was ready to welcome visitors ahead of the Easter weekend.

“As the province prepare to celebrate the Easter holiday season, KwaZulu-Natal is gearing up to welcome holiday makers from cross the province and the country. The King Shaka International Airport will remain open over the Easter weekend,” he said.

The number of vehicles, the premier said, going through toll gates suggests that a large number of tourists will still visit KZN.

“Tourists can still enjoy themselves while also keeping safe. The province has projected that 366,503 arrivals who are expected to spend about R1.2 billion over the weekend,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala added that the province was ready for the predicted rain over the weekend, but this depends on the magnitude of floods that come.

