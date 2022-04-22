Lunga Simelane
22 Apr 2022
4:30 am
South Africa

Latest load shedding crisis should be treated like cry for help

Lunga Simelane

Energy analyst said Eskom’s crisis is rapidly turning into a disaster

Having spent a whopping R7 billion in 12 months on their own diesel supplies and about R3.5 billion on independent power producers (IPPs), Eskom’s crisis is rapidly turning into a disaster, an energy analyst says. Clyde Mallinson said Eskom’s situation depicted a cry for help and should be treated as crisis before it actually became a disaster. “We should be worried sick about the state of electricity supply and the expenditure on diesel,” he said. According to Mallinson, if the money on diesel wasn’t already spent, it would not necessarily have been used for maintenance. The diesel is needed to...

