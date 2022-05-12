KZN Floods: eThekwini Municipality closes KZN beaches until further notice

Faizel Patel

The eThekwinii Municipality has closed all beaches in KwaZulu-Natal until further notice.

This comes after high levels of E-Coli were detected in the water as a result of the recent deadly floods that ravaged the province.

The eThekwini Municipality said all water activities are prohibited.

“Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning unwaveringly, because disregarding it, could result to outbreaks of waterborne diseases, that may be fatal. Residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach, that do not need any contact with sea water.”

The eThekwini Municipality said they working to resolve the crisis.

“Teams are hard at work fixing water and sanitation infrastructure, that was damaged by heavy rains. eThekwini is pleased to announce that huge progress, is being made daily in this regard. Water tests are carried out daily and the public will be apprised, once E-Coli levels, decrease to acceptable standards.”

ALSO READ: Toyota SA says employees won’t lose jobs as operations begin after KZN floods

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says families who buried their loved ones using their own funds will be compensated.

Briefing the media on KwaZulu-Natal flood relief efforts Zikalala said the search and rescue teams had attended to 542 calls and were able to rescue 164 people.

“We are still reporting that with regards to funerals, we are continuing to support all people who lost their loved ones. The department of social development and Sassa are working on profiling the provision of psycho-social services and food vouchers. We would want to assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal that indeed some buried their loved ones using private parlours without the support of the government, those people are being profiled and will be compensated.”

At the same time, many people who were affected by the flood said they are still worried about their future after being left destitute and with no homes to go to.

With more than 19,000 households affected by the floods, some are still relying on churches and community halls for shelter.

Zikalala said the construction of TRUs (temporary residential units) had commenced at Ilembe and other areas.

More than 435 people were killed in the floods, with many still missing.

ALSO READ: KZN floods: Those who buried loved ones using own funds to be compensated, says Zikalala