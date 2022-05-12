Limpopo Premier Mathabatha out to attract investment from Mining Indaba

Alex Japho Matlala

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha is on a campaign to draw investors to his province, which has been ravaged by the Covid pandemic.

Mathabatha is currently in Cape Town at the Mining Indaba, which is aiming to come up with innovative ways to rebuild the South African economy after many people lost their jobs and millions went hungry over the past two years.

Mathabatha and his entourage want the country and international communities to invest in investment hubs such as the special economic zones in Musina, Makhado in the Vhembe region and Tubatse in Burgersfort.

“We are using the Mining Indaba platform as an opportunity to attract investment related to mineral beneficiation in the special economic zones.

“We have a provincial stand here at the indaba to showcase investment opportunities,” said Mathabatha on Wednesday.

The indaba, under the theme, Evolution of African Mining, is the largest mining investment event in Africa.

It brings together several heads of state, ministers, senior government representatives, mining companies, junior miners, investors, professional services as well as mining equipment and service providers.

Mathabatha’s presence signalled the continued importance of mining to the provincial economy as a cornerstone, creator of value through investment, procurement, job creation and community investment.

Mining, together with agriculture and tourism, dominate the provincial economy as outlined in the Limpopo Development Plan.

For Limpopo, the Mining Indaba came at the right time, following the historic launch of the nuGenZero Emission Haulage Solution at the Anglo-A merican platinum mine in the province last week.

“On Wednesday, Limpopo hosted a networking session at the V&A Waterfront where MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Thabo Mokone met mining companies with sizeable investments in Limpopo such as Anglo-American Platinum, De Beers, Exxaro and Nkwe Mining Company among others,” said Mathabatha’s spokesperson Willy Mosoma.

Mokone said Limpopo has mines in the Musina-Makhado special economic zone as well as in the Fetakgomo Tubatse special economic zone. Mokone said the overall message from the provincial government was that Limpopo was committed to servicing the investments and relationships developed within the sector by ensuring support for the mines.