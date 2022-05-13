Shireen Abu Akleh: Israeli forces robbed the world & Palestinians of another voice – ANC

Faizel Patel

The African National Congress (ANC) has paid tribute to veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli military forces.

The governing party said Israeli forces have robbed the world and the Palestinian people of yet another voice.

51-Year-old Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday while covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Another Al Jazeera journalist, producer Ali al-Samud, was wounded.

Calls are now mounting for an independent investigation into the killing of Abu Akleh.

The ANC has condemned her killing and conveyed its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain journalist and the Palestinian people.

“A renowned journalist who accurately reported on the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian Territory and the atrocities perpetually inflicted daily basis by the Apartheid Israelis on the Palestinian, including vulnerable women and children.”

“As a liberation movement and a peace-loving party, the ANC continues to pledge its solidarity with the people of Palestine and on this occasion once again registers a call for an end of these brutal killings and the suppression of Press Freedom,” the party said.

The ANC has demanded the implementation of the UN Resolutions in relation to the Israeli/ Palestine conflict that has claimed so many lives including those of innocent children and women.

“The ANC supports the United Nations call for an independent investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh and that those responsible be held accountable for her brutal killing and the silencing of Press Freedom. “

The ANC is determined that Abu Akleh’s death will not be in vain and that her legacy will live on and unite progressive forces of the world to accelerate their efforts in support of the Palestinian people.

Mourned the world over, Akleh, will be laid to rest on Friday.

