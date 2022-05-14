Hein Kaiser
Journalist
5 minute read
14 May 2022
7:00 am
South Africa

Workplace bullying a growing threat in all sectors of business

Hein Kaiser

Toxic leader cannot be forced to have good intentions.

Image: iStock
Becoming a punching bag isn’t fun for anyone. And while narcissistic and toxic leaders are proficient at surrounding themselves with “yes men”, they are equally as adept at bullying others. The prevalence of workplace bullying, said leadership architect Dr Zondre Keevy, is significant. Toxic, narcissistic leaders star in almost all sectors of business. Dark or toxic leaders bully subordinates. “There is an intentional element to toxic leadership. There can be a target, an individual that is possibly deemed a threat in some way or another and may be worked out of an organisation through unsavoury psychological tactics. Bullying is intentional,...

