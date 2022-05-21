Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
21 May 2022
South Africa

No monkeypox reported in SA so stay calm, say experts

She warned that, with increased travel from Africa and the world, it was possible that SA could see a case.

As cases of monkeypox continue to spread across the world, health experts in South Africa are urging the public not to panic as the virus is a lot milder than its sister virus, smallpox. Professor Glenda Davison, head of the biomedical sciences department at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, said although it was highly infectious, it was only transmitted via close contact with body fluids and blood. “The symptoms are similar to smallpox but a lot milder. Patients have fever, headache, enlarged glands and skin rashes,” she said. Davison also said so far there were no reported cases in...

