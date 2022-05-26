KZN floods: Contractors appointed to repair damaged infrastructure in Umdloti

Citizen Reporter

A team of contractors have been appointed to repair damaged infrastructure and restore basic services in Umdloti, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), after the second wave of floods hit the area over the weekend.

Part of the work will include the installation of two larger diameter pipes from Bellamont Road to Umdloti Beach in order to prevent mud slides.

“Upon inspection, our engineers discovered that sand build-up on Bellamont Road had caused water to cross from one side to the other and this caused damage to properties,” eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said.

“However, with the municipality installing these two high density polyethylene pipes with inlets on both sides, water coming from the nearby forest will be channelled to the sea to prevent future damage to nearby properties and municipal infrastructure,” said Kaunda.

The area’s water treatment plant is in process of being fixed and the trunk sewer line in Prince Mhlangana at the Riverhorse Valley Business Park will be repaired.

Electricity

Meanwhile, the eThekwini municipality said they are restoring electricity to communities affected by power outages after the KZN storms.

The storm over the weekend damaged the electricity repairs that had been undertaken after the April floods.

According to the power utility, about 3,200 individual faults were reported over the weekend but some of these have been repaired.

Electricity infrastructures in LaMercy and Umdloti was damaged and mini-substations were washed away.

“A large power outage affecting Ntuzuma A and B has been attended to while repairs are currently underway in Ntuzuma C and H,” the power utility said.

“In KwaMashu most sections were affected by electricity outage. However, power was restored in some sections. Teams are currently on site attending to areas like Isolezwe, P and G sections,” it concluded.

