WATCH: Google Street View: Here’s what South Africans clicked on most

Google Street View has marked 15 years and to celebrate, Google has added a way to look at past Street View imagery on mobile.

The feature has been around on desktop since 2014 but is just now making its debut on iOS and Android.

In the 15 years since its launch, Google Street View has come a long way.

From going under water to capture the Great Barrier Reef in 2012, being available in VR in 2015, to exploring the ‘Top of the World’ in Canada in 2017, Street View has achieved incredible milestones.

Today, Google has expanded to more than 100 countries and territories around the world and captured more than 10 million miles of imagery – a distance that could circle the globe more than 400 times!

To celebrate Street View’s 15th anniversary, Google Maps has released data which shows the most clicked on beaches, museums and general points of interest in South Africa over the past 12 months.

Known for its colony of African penguins, Cape Town’s Boulders Beach was the most clicked on beach in South Africa over the past year.

Boulders Beach, Simon’s Town

It is followed by Hole in the Wall on the Wild Coast and Kreeftebaai in Cape Town.

The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg was the most clicked on museum in South Africa, with the Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum in Cape Town’s culturally rich district of Bo-Kaap and Nelson Mandela’s house in Soweto, coming in second and third.

Nelso Mandela House

Landmarks, nature reserves and national parks took up the top three most clicked on places of interest in the country.

For those seeking breathtaking views, The Cape of Good Hope garnered the most clicks on Street View. New Cape Point Lighthouse and the Kruger National Park ranked second and third on the list.

New Cape Point Lighthouse

Globally, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, received the most clicks for any other place of interest, followed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and the Taj Mahal in India.

Eiffel Tower

