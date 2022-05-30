Sipho Mabena
30 May 2022
South Africa

Security company mum on guns after licences expired

The Fidelity Security Group will not be drawn into discussing the whereabouts of its 700 or so guns handed in to the police after the expiry of licences, which police have insisted they did not have. In November, The Citizen reported that the SA Police Services’ Advocate Gift Shakoane told the Constitutional Court that his instructions were that the police did not have the guns. According to Gun Owners SA, the police “miraculously” found the guns but the security company would neither confirm, nor deny this. Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele lost his highest bid to overturn a lower...

