The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deny the serious allegations of an officer who says the department may be on the verge of collapse.

The officer said corruption in the department was rife and alleged that it might also only have enough money to fuel its vehicles until the end of this month.

In addition, the officer alleged that half the department’s patrol vehicles were in disrepair and cops must pay from their own pockets to equip themselves.

The officer also claimed the level of corruption in the EMPD was untenable and cited an example: “Sometimes trucks are simply stopped just to solicit a bribe. And then we are talking between R3,000-R4,000 per instance.

“This kind of behaviour, or even taking money from a speeding motorist wanting to avoid a fine, shames the department. There are a lot of us who are honest and have a calling to protect and serve.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, EMPD spokesperson, vehemently denied this: “Corruption is not rife in the EMPD. The city encourages complainants and whistle-blowers to come forward and report any criminal activity in the institution.

“We urge anyone who has information regarding fraudulent or corrupt activity in the city to make an anonymous tip to our antifraud and corruption hotline. The city maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards fraud and corruption.”

About the alleged fuel shortage, the officer said: “We were alerted to the fact that the department may not have enough fuel for its fleet. There are no funds to enable the fixing of any cars at this stage. There’s a lot of vehicles that are just standing, waiting to be repaired.”

In fact, the officer went as far as to say that half of the EMPD’s fleet is off the streets.

But Thepa retorted: “This allegation is not true. There are a sufficient number of vehicles in operation to conduct effective policing in the city.

“Although vehicles may experience breakdowns and accidents, these vehicles do get repaired.”

Thepa added that there was also no truth in the rumour that the fuel was set to run out, come month-end: “This allegation is not true. The city’s fuel depots are sufficiently stocked to provide the necessary supply for the EMPD to conduct their official duties.”

The officer, who approached The Citizen, added that some members of the department have official vehicles parked at home, and cannot move them as the cars are in disrepair.

The officer added: “There has been a problem with cars for several years now. Members (of the department) have been reporting issues over several years, but nothing has been done.”

In addition, the officer claimed there were also times when metro police officers had to pay from their own pockets to have repairs or maintenance done or use their own cars.

The officer said: “It is becoming kind of impossible, meaning that if you want to protect and serve, we must basically do it out of your own pocket. Meaning you must drive your own car. You must make a plan if you want stuff to get done.”

Again, the EMPD said this was not the case.

Thepa said: “This allegation has not been brought to the attention of the EMPD management.

“We wish to emphasise that it is against the EMPD vehicle policy for an official vehicle to be maintained by an EMPD employee in their private capacity.

“As such, the department will investigate officials who contravene the EMPD vehicle policy.”