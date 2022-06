The old saying, “you can run, but you cannot hide”, echoed through sentiments expressed by several commentators this week, following news of the arrests of Atul and Rajesh Gupta. The two are members of the infamous Indian family, who relocated to South Africa in 1993. With the third brother, Ajay, having set up a family business, Sahara Computers, closeness to ANC bigwigs – particularly former president Jacob Zuma – landed them control of a head of state, ministers, the country’s resources and billions of rands. ALSO READ: ‘What about Duduzane Zuma?’ – Malema raises questions over ‘Gupta corruption facilitator’ Their...

The old saying, “you can run, but you cannot hide”, echoed through sentiments expressed by several commentators this week, following news of the arrests of Atul and Rajesh Gupta.

The two are members of the infamous Indian family, who relocated to South Africa in 1993.

With the third brother, Ajay, having set up a family business, Sahara Computers, closeness to ANC bigwigs – particularly former president Jacob Zuma – landed them control of a head of state, ministers, the country’s resources and billions of rands.

Their friendship with Zuma, family, friends and business associates, led to what came to be known as state capture.

Events showing the Guptas’ grip on Zuma, include:

A plane carrying guests of the Guptas from India – destined for a lavish Sun City wedding – landing at Air Force Base Waterkloof in 2013.

The family influencing Cabinet appointments, which saw ANC backbencher Des van Rooyen being appointed minister of finance – replacing Nhlanhla Nene for the weekend of 9 December, 2015.

In 2016, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who worked through each of the key allegations laid by three complainants, finding dodgy dealings involving the Guptas, Zuma, his Cabinet and captains of state-owned enterprises – recommending the appointment of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Bell Pottinger, one of Britain’s leading PR firms, being appointed by the Guptas in 2016 to push the idea of “white monopoly capital” in South Africa in support of Zuma and the Gupta agenda;

On 11 September, 2017, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan estimating the cost of state capture at R250 billion.

In May 2017, leaked e-mails revealing detailed allegations about the ties between the Guptas and the government.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi visiting Abu Dhabi in 2018 to push for the extradition of the Guptas.

The Guptas being placed on Interpol red notices in 2021 – leading to the ultimate arrest in the UAE of Atul and Rajesh Gupta on Monday.

