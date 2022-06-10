Health MEC to discuss suspension of doctor who blew whistle on state of Rahima Moosa Hospital

Faizel Patel

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi will be engaging with the management of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH) and other parties following the suspension of a doctor who blew the whistle on the state of the province’s healthcare facilities.

Paediatrician Dr Tim de Maayer wrote an open letter to the Gauteng health department, stating that the “horrendous conditions in our public hospitals” contribute to children’s deaths.

De Maayer has been a member of the Rahima Moosa paediatrics department for over a decade, according to Professor Ashraf Coovadia, the head of the department.

In his letter, De Maayer described the situation at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, where problems such as load shedding, water shortages and an overburdening of the system are affecting the health and lives of young patients.

A petition opposing his suspension has so far garnered over 7,000 signatures and stated that De Maayer was “suspended for sticking up for the babies and children of Rahima Moosa”.

Mokgethi’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the MEC has been made aware of the “precautionary” suspension of De Maayer.

“The Gauteng Department of Health once again acknowledges the issues previously raised by Dr De Maayer, and reiterates its position put on record in the statement released on the 24th May 2022 about the issues at RMMCH.”

“The department concedes that there are challenges within the health system in the province and in the country in general which require multifaceted interventions. GDoH remains committed to tackling these challenges while continuing to render services to millions of patients annually,” Kekana said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the suspension of De Maayer.

In a statement, the party’s Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said it is appalling the paediatrician is “victimised for standing up for the children who die needlessly because of shortage of staff and equipment”.

“The person who should be suspended is the hospital’s CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, who has spent many days working from home instead of fixing the crisis at the hospital where pregnant women were recently found sleeping on the floor.”

Bloom said Mokgethi needs to intervene urgently to reinstate De Maayer.

