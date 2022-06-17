Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
2 minute read
17 Jun 2022
7:15 am
South Africa

Is a 24-hour Johannesburg feasible?

Reitumetse Makwea

While a 24-hour Joburg could add needed jobs, crime remains a problem

Photo: iStock
In light of youth unemployment being in focus on Youth Day yesterday, labour experts and young people said any initiative aimed at unleashing endless opportunities for efficiency, growth and employment should be welcomed. After local investors urged the City of Joburg to reimagine a 24-hour city to unlock opportunities, several young people questioned the implementation of the initiative and whether this would not increase the crime rate for those areas. Entrepreneur Nhlanhla Maduna said while the 24-hour workday in Joburg has the potential to help decrease the unemployment rate in SA, crime around SA was going to be the biggest...

