Young SA scientists bag awards at global science competition

Two young South African scientists have bagged awards in their respective categories at the 2022 Global Youth Science and Technology Bowl (GYSTB) in Hong Kong.

Jaco Jacobs, a 17-year-old Grade 12 pupil at Outeniqua Hoërskool in the Western Cape’s Eden Karoo region, received a gold award in the physics and engineering category.

Jacobs investigated automated inflation and pressure regulation for recreational and professional cyclists.

Jacobs said it was interesting and challenging to participate in the GYSTB, especially as it is a global event.

“I definitely enjoyed meeting and seeing people from around the world, and learning from them, as well as to hear about their projects and ideas.”

Nicolaas Moolman, an 18-year-old Grade 12 pupil at Hoërskool Volksrust in Mpumalanga’s Gert Sibande region, was awarded the second prize in the biochemistry and chemistry category.

Moolman’s research addressed both food shortages and the control of alien plants. He investigated whether invasive plants could be used to prevent microbial spoilage of fresh food products.

Moolman said he is fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate and be rewarded for all the hard work.

“What I enjoyed most about the GYSTB was the project exchange, during which we had time to meet other participants and talk about our projects on the Gather platform.”

Eskom Development Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Cecil Ramonotsi, said the parastatal remains committed to investing in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI), particularly for the young people of South Africa.

“The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists is one of the many vehicles under the Eskom Development Foundation that enables us to do this, and we are proud to have made a meaningful contribution to this programme.”

The GYSTB is an online international student science project competition in biology, chemistry, physics and engineering in Hong Kong.

The competition ran from 10 to 12 June 2022, showcasing global youth scientific achievement and innovation, which aims to promote science and technology.

