P.S. to Chomp or not: Confusion over permissibility of Cadbury chocolates

South African Muslims have been left conflicted after two halaal certifying bodies, the South African National Halaal Authority (Sanha) and the National Independent HalaalTrust (NIHT) have contradicted the status on whether certain Cadbury chocolates can be consumed or not.

Sanha has declared three Cadbury chocolates – including Lunch Bar, Chomp and PS – contain Tartaric Acid / Cream of Tartar derived from wine sources which are not permissible in Islam.

“Thus, it has not been approved by Sanha; kindly exercise caution,” the halaal body said.

The decision by Sanha has left some Muslims who love these chocolates confused and in a frenzy.

However, Mondeléz South Africa has hit back at Sanha in a statement on Friday.

Managing director Alisdair Sinclair said the claims issued by Sanha – that certain Cadbury products are not halaal certified – are incorrect.

“The National Independent Halaal Trust, which is an internationally accredited and a recognised Halaal Certification body in South Africa and elsewhere, conducted an in-depth assessment of the Mondeléz International manufacturing facility in Gqeberha.

“Their review comprised the manufacturing process and all raw materials and ingredients, including the Tartaric Acid ingredient (which is certified by the World Halal Authority).”

“After this extensive review, NIHT issued a halaal certification to the Mondeléz International Gqeberha site,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair said the company employs stringent quality procedures to ensure that its products are of the highest standard of safety and quality.

“We understand how important halaal is to the Muslim community and we can assure you that all products, including Cadbury LunchBar, Cadbury P.S. and Cadbury Chomp, produced at the Gqeberha manufacturing site, are Halaal Certified.”

Sinclair said the matter with Sanha is being addressed through other channels.

It said no other Cadbury chocolates are affected by the tartaric acid ingredient and as per their evaluation and review only the three chocolates were affected by the Tartaric Acid issue, adding that it is unclear what the future may hold for other Cadbury products.

Both Sanha and NIHT have loyal followers and supporters and it is likely that consumers who ascribe to these halaal certifying bodies will decide to either refrain or consume these Cadbury chocolate bars as confusion reigns.

Questions have been raised before about why South Africa needs two or more halaal certifying bodies and why can’t these organisations reach a mutual consensus on what is permissible or not permissible to consume, speaking in one voice for the benefit of the Muslim community in South Africa.

