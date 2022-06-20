Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
2 minute read
20 Jun 2022
6:30 am
South Africa

‘Hangover cure’ company lambasted for ‘cruel and insensitive’ social media posts

Sob-Alert accused of plugging tablet on Twitter at expense of a bereaved family.

SobAlert. Photo: Twitter/@SobAlert
A natural supplements company has been accused of cruelly exploiting a family’s grief over a fatal car accident to shamelessly plug its alleged hangover cure. This week, Good Things Guy website founder Brent Lindeque tweeted his condolences to the family on the loss of his nephew in a car accident. Sob-Alert, the company plugging the hangover cure, responded that its product “prevents alcohol harm and hangovers and reduces violence”. Lindeque responded angrily and so did many of his thousands of followers, including those who promised to report Sob-Alert to Twitter. Those who objected, however, were quickly blocked from following it...

