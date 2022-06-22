Pics: Fire at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital damages section of building

Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has confirmed that there was a fire at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, south of Johannesburg.

The department said the blaze started at an open space near the Covid-19 tents on Wednesday.

“Due to strong winds the fire spread to the laundry site and damaged part of the linen awaiting condemning (disposal) process.”

“The City of Joburg Fire services from Dobsonville and Jabulani arrived on time before the fire could spread to usable linen area and the building,” the department said.

According to department, there were no reported injuries or casualties caused by the fire.

Last month a fire also broke out at Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH) in Johannesburg.

The department confirmed that no patients or staff were injured during the blaze.

The fire broke out at a wendy house used as a temporary storage area for Covid-19 medical waste and an in-transit corpse area.

GDoH spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the fire which affected temporary structures at the facility was successfully extinguished by the SBAH hospital team, using the fire extinguishers on site.

Meanwhile, the department says the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is implementing measures to ensure that medical procedures are carried out timeously and without delay.

This was revealed by Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi on Tuesday while responding to questions at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Mokgethi’s spokesperson Kwarra Kekana said Chris Hani Baragwanath is in the process of appointing a dedicated Clinical Manager who will oversee and ensure efficiency at all 46 theatres at the facility.

Mokgethi said the department remains committed to tackling challenges within the Gauteng Health system, while continuing to render services to millions of patients annually.

Gauteng’s hospitals have faced a number of challenges.

Last week, a doctor who blew the whistle on the state of Gauteng healthcare facilities was reinstated at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg, after he was suspended for lifting the lid on the appalling conditions at the hospital.

